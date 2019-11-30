City Watch Alert issued for missing 11-year-old who left home with person she met on TikTok

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who is now missing after leaving home with a person she met on social media video app.
Memphis Police say Lakerika McNeal was last seen Saturday morning on Victoria Road, near Millbranch Road.
Investigators say she has not been seen or heard from since she left home with someone she met on TikTok.
McNeal is 4-foot-3-inches, weighs about 55 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a shirt with hearts on it and black pants.
The 11-year-old’s mother says she has not been able to get in contact with her.
If you see McNeal, contact Memphis Police.
