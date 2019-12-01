Dry but even colder tonight

THE WEEK AHEAD: We will see more sunshine on Monday but it will be chilly. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 40s with lows in the 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Increasing clouds on Thursday ahead of our next system. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with lows in the 40s. Rain will move in Thursday night into Friday as a cold front swings into the region. Expect rain and cloudy skies Friday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 40s.