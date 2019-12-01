Sunday projected to be busiest travel day for Thanksgiving holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Travelers got to the Memphis International Airport hours before their flights Sunday, anticipating it to be the busiest travel day for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Memphis International Airport expected big crowds for Thanksgiving week, from Nov. 22 to Dec. 2.
Airport officials estimate that 170,000 passengers will fly in and out of Memphis International.
TSA projects that 11,000 people will be passing through the airport on Sunday alone.
While American Airlines reports that it will be their second busiest day of the year.
As a winter storm system impacts the north, the Federal Aviation Administration said some flights heading to Newark were being delayed by an average of more than 2 1/2 hours.
There were also delays at airports in Chicago and Minneapolis.
Memphis airport officials say they haven't seen much of an impact, but you should always check with your airline.
Still, travelers were taking extra precautions and trying to avoid getting stuck in security lines.
The Thanksgiving travel doesn't end Sunday, however.
TSA estimates that nearly 9,000 people will come through the airport on Monday too.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.