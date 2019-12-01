Tracking breezy & cooler weather to welcome in December

The rain and storm system from yesterday is now out of the Mid-South, in its wake we are tracking cooler afternoon highs and rather breezy conditions to start the new month.
Mainly clear skies this morning will give way to sunshine today. A few fair-weather clouds may creep into the region this afternoon and evening. Breezy conditions will take place today, winds will be sustained around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as highs as 25 to 30 mph out of the west. We do have a Wind Advisory today from 8 am through 4 pm for far Northeast Arkansas and the Bootheel of Missouri. Highs will struggle to climb out of the 40s with highs for Memphis right near 50 degrees. Tonight, we expect partly cloudy skies with northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph and lows in the lower to middle 30s.
TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Winds: West around 10 to 15 mph or higher. High: 50.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: Northwest around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 34.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Sunshine is back in full force by Monday as high pressure settles into the region. Highs on Monday will warm into the middle 40s with lows in the 30s along with breezy northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. The sunny skies will continue for Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Mostly Sunny for Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Clouds build again on Thursday ahead of our next weather maker that moves in late Thursday into Friday. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 50s to lower 60s with lows in the 40s. Showers build Thursday night into Friday as a cold front swings into the region. Expect rain and cloudy skies Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The front should push out of the region by the start to the weekend. We are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the 50s.
Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the Mid-South forecast.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.