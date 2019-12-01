Tracking breezy & cooler weather to welcome in December

THE WEEK AHEAD: Sunshine is back in full force by Monday as high pressure settles into the region. Highs on Monday will warm into the middle 40s with lows in the 30s along with breezy northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. The sunny skies will continue for Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Mostly Sunny for Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s. Clouds build again on Thursday ahead of our next weather maker that moves in late Thursday into Friday. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 50s to lower 60s with lows in the 40s. Showers build Thursday night into Friday as a cold front swings into the region. Expect rain and cloudy skies Friday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.