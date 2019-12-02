Apartment construction forces Hampline detour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ongoing construction of new apartments next to Overton Park has required a detour on the popular Hampline.
A short connector trail between East Parkway and Broad Avenue has been fenced off during construction of Thr!ve at the Park, a 176-unit project originally branded as Overton Gateway.
The Hampline, nicknamed for its route through Binghampton, provides a pedestrian and bikeway link between Overton Park, Broad Avenue and the western end of the Shelby Farms Greenline on Tillman Street.
The trail near Overton Park will require a “slight relocation” during construction but will eventually provide a “seamless connection,” according to a spokesperson for developer Makowsky Ringel Greenberg.
Temporary detour signs direct pedestrians to cross to the southern side of Sam Cooper Boulevard and follow the existing sidewalk east to Hollywood Street. Trail users can then cross Sam Cooper again to reach Broad Avenue.
City officials have approved the eventual relocation of the trail and MRG will be paying for the work, a spokesperson said.
“As a result of a number of issues uncovered during sitework, the timeline for reopening this section is yet to be determined,” a spokesperson said.
Other portions of the Hampline are also undergoing construction, as crews finish adding concrete dividers, landscaping and protected bike lines along Tillman.
