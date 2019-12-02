BBB gives do’s and don’ts for Cyber Monday shopping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Black Friday broke shopping records and today, Cyber Monday is expected to be even bigger. More than $9 billion are expected to be spent online today, but how do you know you’re making it a safe Cyber Monday?
Of course cyber sales aren’t just happening on Cyber Monday. Many people skipped the lines on Black Friday and found deals online.
According to CNN Business, Americans spent more than $7 billion online on Black Friday.
That makes Friday the biggest Black Friday yet.
And Cyber Monday is looking to be even bigger with Adobe reporting more than $9 billion will be spent online shopping today. But the Better Business Bureau says some people will be out to scam you out of your cash so always shop on trustworthy sites.
Check the BBB for information on the seller's reputation and be wary of websites with no address or phone number.
As for protecting your transaction, make sure you have the latest updates on spam filters on your computer and read the site’s privacy policy on how your personal information may be used.
And always check your statements for any unauthorized charges
Sometimes the bad thing about shopping online is you can’t see it in person and may have a higher chance or doing a return so remember keep all your documentation of the purchase and know the retailers return policy before buying!
After Cyber Monday it’s expected more than $29 billion will have been spent online since Thursday. That means a busy season for deliveries.
