A chilly day followed by warming temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will persist through the early afternoon and we should begin to see clouds breaking up some later this afternoon. Although we may see a little more sunshine later today, a gusty north wind will make it feel even cooler. Highs today won’t even get out of the 40s.
THE REST OF TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy. High: 45. Winds will be northwest 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 32. Winds calm.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will gradually warm each day, with highs in the lower 50s tomorrow and partly cloudy. Wednesday mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds will build back in on Thursday as a weak cold front will deliver rain Thursday night into early Friday. This front will not do much to temperatures, so highs will still be in the upper 50 s Thursday and lower to mid 50s Friday.
WEEKEND: Right now, the weekend looks dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday with lows in the 40s.
