Cold night ahead

Low clouds will continue to exit the Mid-South this evening. The sky will become mainly clear in most areas by late evening. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s with a diminishing wind.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low: 32. Winds calm.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will gradually warm a little more each day. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds will build back in on Thursday as a weak cold front will deliver rain by Thursday night into early Friday. This front will not do much to temperatures, so highs will still be in the upper 50s Thursday and lower to mid 50s Friday. Lows at night will be 30s Wednesday night and 40s Thursday night.
WEEKEND: Right now, the weekend looks dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday with lows in the 40s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
