Cold night ahead

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will gradually warm a little more each day. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds will build back in on Thursday as a weak cold front will deliver rain by Thursday night into early Friday. This front will not do much to temperatures, so highs will still be in the upper 50s Thursday and lower to mid 50s Friday. Lows at night will be 30s Wednesday night and 40s Thursday night.