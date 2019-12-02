Cold today, but a warmup is coming

It's a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. A gusty north wind is making it feel even cooler this morning. Although it is cloudy now, we will get some sunshine by the afternoon. Highs today will stay in the mid 40s. It will also be chilly tonight with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 45. Winds will be northwest 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 32. Winds calm.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will go up each day, so highs will be in the lower 50s tomorrow and upper 50s Thursday. We will have sunshine tomorrow and Wednesday, but clouds will build back in on Thursday. A weak cold front will deliver rain Thursday night into early Friday. This front will not do much to temperatures, so highs will still be in the lower to mid 50s Friday.
WEEKEND: Right now, the weekend looks dry with sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday with lows in the 40s.
