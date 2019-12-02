Donate this Wednesday to the 12th annual WMC Holiday Food Drive

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, WMC anchors and meteorologists will fan out across the Mid-South to collect your donations for our 12th annual Holiday Food Drive. (Source: WMC)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re making it easy for you to help Mid-South families in need this holiday season.

On Wednesday, WMC Action News 5 anchors and meteorologists are fanning out across the metro to collect your donations for our 12th annual Holiday Food Drive benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank.

Stop by with your non-perishable food donations and say hello to your favorite WMC personalities. Visit the following locations between 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

  • Cash Saver Midtown -- 1620 Madison Ave.
  • Cash Saver Whitehaven -- 4049 Elvis Presley Blvd.
  • Gateway Collierville -- 1964 W. Poplar Avenue.
  • Malco Olive Branch -- 6430 Goodman Rd.
  • Malco Paradiso -- 584 S. Mendenhall Rd.
  • Walmart Bartlett -- 8400 US 64

Cash donations are welcome too! Just $1 can provide three meals, so your donation really does go a long way.

Over the last 12 years, the WMC Holiday Food Drive has helped collect more than 2 million pounds of food for families in need during the holidays.

