Mother charged with DUI while driving with her children, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 29-year-old mother is behind bars, facing multiple charges after Kroger employees suspected she was intoxicated while driving with her four sons on board.
Records show Elexas Virginia was driving through a Kroger parking lot when a security officer noticed her sideswipe a vehicle. Police say when the security guard confronted her she asked what she’d done wrong.
The security guard told police when he went inside the store to notify someone about the vehicle being hit, he noticed her sideswiped the same vehicle again.
According to the affidavit, a store manager told police Virginia eventually went into the store with her children and attempted to leave several times without paying for her items The manager also believed Virginia had been drinking.
Officers arrested Virginia on Sunday and charged her with a DUI after a blood test confirmed she was intoxicated.
She is charged with DUI, two counts for leaving the scene after hitting a vehicle, violation of financial law, no driver license, public intoxication, reckless driving and four counts of DUI child endangerment.
