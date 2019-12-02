MPD: 11-year-old accidentally kills himself while playing with gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say an 11-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed himself last week while playing with a gun.
Police say it happened around 6:45 Friday night near Winchester and Mendenhall.
“It hurt me because I have kids of my own and it really hit home,” said a neighbor named Julius. “As I went to the door I saw police tape and I knew it was a crime scene so I figured something had happened over here.”
Neighbors are still in shock days later.
"I looked out and the whole parking lot is just crowded. I came outside to see what was going on, everybody heard it,” said another neighbor, Torrance Shirlee.
Residents say they didn’t know the boy, but the family moved to the area this year. Hearing that the shooting involved a child and a weapon is concerning to them.
"Protect your weapons. Be safe, especially when it comes to kids,” said Julius.
Police say no charges have been filed in this case but the shooting is still under investigation.
Project ChildSafe works to prevent tragedies like these by reminding gun owners to store their weapons in a secure area. The organization has distributed millions of gun locks nationwide, teaming up with law enforcement agencies like the Memphis Police Department.
"There are other self storage options as well such as lock boxes and gun safes, so really there is no excuse for having a gun fall into the hands of a child,” said Bill Brassard with Project ChildSafe.
Brassard also encourages parents to talk to their children about weapons and what to do if they find one.
If you need a gun lock, visit any Memphis Police precinct and get one for free.
