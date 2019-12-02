Officials to hold public meeting for Orange Mound crematorium proposal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A public hearing is set to take place Monday night about a proposed crematorium in Orange Mound, and this proposal is getting a lot of attention.
This public meeting is a chance for people who live near this proposed crematorium to voice their concerns with officials and get their questions answered.
Letters were distributed in November informing residents of a request to build a crematorium near the corner of Park Avenue and Marechalneil Street.
We spoke to the property owner, Anastasia Davis, who is planning to build the crematory. She says she is a funeral director and thinks this will be a great way to help revitalize a community.
But others, like Milton Gooden, an Orange Mound business owner, say this is not such a good idea. He says Orange Mound needs something more appealing than a crematorium to revitalize it.
The special use permit will go before the Land Use Control Board on Dec. 12. If the application is approved, construction could start in three months.
