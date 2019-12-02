Ole Miss to officially announce dismissal of Rebels Coach Matt Luke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss officials are set to announce the dismissal of Rebels Football Coach Matt Luke Monday morning.
The dismissal was first reported by Rivals’ Rebel Grove, but the official announcement is set to come at 11 a.m.
Luke took over Ole Miss’ program in 2017 after former head coach Hugh Freeze resigned following allegations of calling an escort service. According to WDAM, Luke never went to a bowl game in any of his seasons as interim head coach due to NCAA penalties.
We will update this story following the announcement.
