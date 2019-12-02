4 teens escape from Nashville juvenile center during work detail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four teens who escaped a juvenile detention center in Nashville....two of them are murder suspects.
According to investigators,16-year-old Decorrius Wright and 17-year-old Morris Marsh ran out of the center just before 10 p.m. Saturday. Both are accused murderers.
Brandon Caruthers, 17, and 15-year-old Calvin House also escaped.
Police say the four teens were on a work detail when their night staff supervisor left to address a fight inside the facility.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
