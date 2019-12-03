Bolivar city council member facing new indictments for theft and fraud

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bolivar city council member indicted earlier this year in Hardeman County is facing new charges in Fayette County.
A spokesman for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says Jonathan Joy turned himself in Monday night for property theft up to $60,000 and home improvement service fraud.
FCSO Inspector Ray Garcia says Joy’s latest arrest is for an indictment handed down last week, but the Fayette County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office says the document is not yet ready for release.
Joy was released from jail Tuesday.
Earlier this year, Joy was indicted for theft and official misconduct in Hardeman County after a state audit determined his air conditioning business overcharged the county on multiple occasions.
Joy owns Joy Heating and Air, which was hired by Hardeman County to install new air conditioners at several county buildings in 2017 and 2018.
