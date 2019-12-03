Clouds again today but brighter

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will continue to rise with highs in the upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. We will see more sunshine tomorrow, but more clouds will arrive on Thursday ahead of our next weather system. A weak cold front will bring rain Thursday night into early Friday. Showers will be scattered, so not everyone will receive rain. Rainfall totals will be less than 1 inch. Highs will go down slightly on Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.