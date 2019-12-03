Clouds again today but brighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds are much thinner today so highs this afternoon will fair warmer. Tonight will still be chilly but not as cold. Temperatures will trend warmer over the next few days.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 53. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35. Winds northwest 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 58. Winds northwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will continue to rise with highs in the upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. We will see more sunshine tomorrow, but more clouds will arrive on Thursday ahead of our next weather system. A weak cold front will bring rain Thursday night into early Friday. Showers will be scattered, so not everyone will receive rain. Rainfall totals will be less than 1 inch. Highs will go down slightly on Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
WEEKEND: Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies, but more clouds will arrive on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday with lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
