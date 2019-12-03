DA rules ‘tragic death’ of 11-year-old shot while playing with gun accidental

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has ruled the death of an 11-year-old boy who was playing with a gun as accidental.
The child died Friday night after he accidentally shot himself with a pistol that he found in a relative’s apartment.
The DA’s office says the boy found the pistol under a mattress in the relative’s closed bedroom after she allegedly told him and his 13-year-old cousin to stay out.
The gun was reportedly in the holster with the safety on and the gun owner was licensed.
Given the age of the victim and because the gun was not easily accessible, the DA’s office ruled the incident as accidental, according to District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.