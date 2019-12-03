Dr. Seuss’ ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ airs Tuesday on WMC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A beloved Christmas special returns Tuesday night!
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on WMC and all NBC stations Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The holiday classic revolves around the schemes of the green, small-hearted Grinch aiming to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos populating living in the town of Whoville.
The half-hour show first aired on television in 1966, and its musical theme, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” is a popular holiday song.
After Tuesday’s airing, the show will return to WMC again on Christmas Day at 7 p.m.
