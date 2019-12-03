Dr. Seuss’ ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ airs Tuesday on WMC

Dr. Seuss’ ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ airs Tuesday on WMC
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on WMC and all NBC stations Tuesday at 7 p.m. (Photo: NBC) (Source: NBC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 3, 2019 at 4:19 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 4:19 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A beloved Christmas special returns Tuesday night!

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” airs on WMC and all NBC stations Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The holiday classic revolves around the schemes of the green, small-hearted Grinch aiming to steal every material vestige of Christmas from the Whos populating living in the town of Whoville.

The half-hour show first aired on television in 1966, and its musical theme, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” is a popular holiday song.

After Tuesday’s airing, the show will return to WMC again on Christmas Day at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.