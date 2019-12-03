Father arrested after allegedly lying to police about a DUI investigation involving his son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville man is facing false reports charges after police say he allegedly lied about his son’s involvement in a deadly DUI crash back in October.
According to the affidavit, Don Seward, 52, arrived at the scene of the crash on Oct. 3 around 1:15 a.m. after Memphis police notified him that a vehicle registered under his name was involved in a deadly crash on Highway 385.
Police say he arrived with is son, 25-year-old James Seward and told officers that James was at a bar near the University of Memphis where he was beaten and his car got stolen.
The affidavit reports that James appeared to be intoxicated when they arrived and had scars and bruises consistent with the outcome of the crash. Police say at the time of the deadly crash, James was out on bond for a prior DUI charge.
After further investigation, police learned that Seward picked his son up from a gas station on Winchester and Hacks Cross and drove him to the scene before providing the false report.
An eye-witness advised policed that they heard James admit to crashing the car during a phone call.
Zachary Hargett, 24, a husband and father, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Seward was arrested Monday, but has since been bonded out of jail. He has been charged with false reports, vehicular homicide and accessory to leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
