FedEx expects record shipping numbers on Cyber Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The FedEx World Hub in Memphis is buzzing with activity as shoppers across the country are cashing in on Cyber Monday deals.
In an exclusive interview with WMC Action News 5′s Joe Birch, FedEx Regional President Richard Smith said the shipping giant adds 5,000 to 10,000 jobs during peak season.
During these long, busy days, FedEx reminds their employees how important these shipments are.
“During the holidays, you’re delivering joy. You’re delivering that one special package that’s going to make somebody’s holiday,” said Smith.
FedEx says they expect a record volume on Cyber Monday, shipping more than 33 million packages.
To protect yourself as you shop major deals for friends and loved ones, the Better Business Bureau says the first step is to double check the source or website from which you are buying.
“Watch out for deals sound too good to be true. That could be a red flag that they may be counterfeit. They may be knockoffs, or it may just be a fake website,” said Nancy Crawford with the BBB.
Crawford says it’s safer to use a credit card than a debit card too because the federal government gives you more protection with credit cards than debit cards.
The BBB also recommends updating the virus protection on your computer or your software on a mobile device to remove security loopholes, and make sure you don’t shop while using a public WiFi network.
