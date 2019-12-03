Former FedEx worker indicted in $12K gold bar theft case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former employee at FedEx’s Memphis hub is facing a felony indictment for theft of more than $10,000.
Prosecutors say Darrel Parker, 50, stole eight thin gold bullion bars from a shipment in December 2017, hid the bars in his wallet and tried to leave work.
The District Attorney General’s Office says security officers in the screening area at the sorting facility on Democrat Road spotted a dark object in his wallet and discovered the bars. The bars weighed 37.5 grams each and had a total value estimated at more than $12,000.
Parker was fired from his job.
He is free on $3,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.