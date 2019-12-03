Memphis awarded HUD Grant for lead paint removal in homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The City of Memphis has been awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the removal of lead paint in 300 eligible homes in the Memphis and Shelby County area.
The grant focuses on the reduction of lead paint hazards in the homes of low-income families with young children that were built before 1978.
According to the City of Memphis, the funds will be used to fix lead-paint hazards in 300 homes in the area, provide healthy home interventions for 120 of those homes and provide training and job opportunities to over 80 low income residents.
The City of Memphis, along with HUD and Mayor Jim Strickland will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to officially announce the grant award.
