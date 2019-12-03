More clouds, temperatures slowly rising this week

We are waking up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but highs this afternoon will make it into the lower 50s. It is cloudy this morning, but there will be a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the 30s, but should stay just above freezing.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 53. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35. Winds northwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will continue to rise with highs in the upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. We will have sunshine tomorrow, but more clouds will arrive on Thursday ahead of our next weather system. A weak cold front will deliver rain Thursday night into early Friday. Showers will be scattered, so everyone will not get rain. Rainfall totals will be less than 1 inch. Highs will go down slightly on Friday with temperatures in the mid 50s.
WEEKEND: Saturday will feature sunshine, but there will likely be more clouds on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday with lows in the 40s.
