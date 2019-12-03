More clouds, temperatures slowly rising this week

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will continue to rise with highs in the upper 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. We will have sunshine tomorrow, but more clouds will arrive on Thursday ahead of our next weather system. A weak cold front will deliver rain Thursday night into early Friday. Showers will be scattered, so everyone will not get rain. Rainfall totals will be less than 1 inch. Highs will go down slightly on Friday with temperatures in the mid 50s.