One of four Nashville juvenile escapees added to TBI’s most wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A manhunt is underway for four teens who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in Nashville, and one of the four teens is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list.
TBI announced one of the escapees, 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers was added to the list Monday evening.
Two of the other three escapees, 16-year-old Deccorius Wright and 17-year-old Morris Marsh are both accused of murder in separate cases. And 15-year-old Calvin Howse was being held on auto theft and gun possession charges according to Metro Nashville police.
Nashville’s police chief Steve Anderson says his department’s “Major Case Task Force” will be investigating the circumstances surrounding how the teens were able to escape Saturday night.
According to NBC affiliate WSMV, the teens were on a work detail when their night shift supervisor left them alone after a fight broke out nearby.
The teens got onto an elevator that was left open, and used staff protocols to ride to the basement. From there they walked to a public area and walked out the front doors of the facility.
Anderson says once the teens got out they had a 35-minute head start before police were called.
Police say all four teens are considered dangerous.
