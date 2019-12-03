Memphis police fire shots at hotel, 3 suspects wanted for nearly hitting police with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are on the run and three others are detained after police received calls that two men were looking into a vehicle in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Showcase Boulevard.
According to Memphis police, officers arrived on the scene around 8 p.m. Monday where they were told two men arrived at the hotel in a white car and were allegedly looking into the vehicle “as if they were about to break in.” Memphis police then realized, the white car the suspects arrived in had been reported stolen.
Officers were also told by witnesses on the scene that the two suspects were in a hotel room with four additional males and two females.
While police were at the front desk, several males allegedly ran from a hotel room in different directions. Three of the men got into a silver Toyota in attempt to escape. Memphis Police Department says as police approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated towards the officers. That’s when two officers fired shots at the vehicle, but the suspects were able to flee the scene.
A fourth suspect was found hiding in the bathroom of a nearby Taco Bell. He was detained along with the two females.
No injuries have been reported, but the two officers who discharged their weapons have been relieved of duty while this case is under investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation. Any information involving this case can be reported to 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.