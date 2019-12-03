Police identify victim in shooting near the National Civil Rights Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified a man who was killed Friday in a shooting outside of a barber shop near the National Civil Rights Museum.
Police say 22-year-old Thedric Morton was one of two people shot outside Christyles barber shop at East Butler Avenue and Mulberry Street.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The shop owner said no customers were involved but someone did run inside to call 911.
The second victim, who has not been named, was hospitalized in critical condition.
No suspects have been arrested, but police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
