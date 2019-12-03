Pregnant woman shot and killed, her 8-year-old daughter paralyzed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Brownsville police and the TBI are investigating the shooting death of a mother, eight months pregnant and the shooting of her 8 year old daughter who is paralyzed.
Brownsville police got the call just after 9 o’clock Sunday night. Investigators found three people shot in an apartment one of them a woman 8 months pregnant who died.
Neighbor, Tracinta Toomes, knew something was wrong. “When I came outside, I just seen a whole lot of police and people were talking.” Taking about the horror that happened inside a Brownsville apartment. Another neighbor said, “It’s sad. I feel sorry for her and her daughter and her momma. It’s a sad situation.”
Investigators say a man caught on surveillance video shot and killed Alexis Branch, who was 8 months pregnant, her 8 year old daughter Malia, who investigators say is paralyzed and Alexis Branch’s mother Carmen Johnson who was not severely injured with a shot in her arm. Neighbors heard several shots. Three of them went through the living room wall of the apartment next door. A mother and two young boys 3 and 4 live here, but were not injured.
Nina Singleton got a call Sunday night from her granddaughter who lives in the apartment. She came over and got a big shock. “Three shots bullets that came through her wall and I came over here and found it was my cousin next door had got killed.” Singleton says it has destroyed her family. “It’s very sad. We can’t rest. I couldn’t rest all night. It has taken a toll on all of us.” Neighbors say they do not recognize this man and don’t know of any problems the family had with anyone. "It’s just sad just sad. All we can do is pray.”
Nina Singleton has one wish. “I hope they catch him. What do you want to happen to him? To put him away.” Brownsville police told me investigators have no idea who the suspect is. The family told me the same thing and that is why the TBI has been brought in to investigate and is asking for help from the public. If you know anything that would help investigators call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.