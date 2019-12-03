SCS kicks off 5th Annual Operation Warm Hearts for students in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a weekend of shopping, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving is set aside to give back. On this Giving Tuesday, Shelby County Schools is hoping you’ll help keep students warm this winter.
“We want 901 to know it’s Giving Tuesday,” said Sunya Payne, SCS director of Family and Community Engagement.
For the fifth year in a row, the day is used to kick off SCS’s Operation Warm Hearts. It’s a drive to give a coat to every student who needs one.
“We know Jack Frost is just around the corner,” Payne said.
In fact, Jack Frost has been making appearances already. Space heaters kept volunteers warm during the coat drive Tuesday.
“It always seems to be cold when we do Operation Warm Hearts which reminds us even more of why we need to do this,” said Stacy McCall, president and owner of ServiceMaster Stratos.
McCall’s company was one of several that donated to Operation Warm Hearts. The operation’s goal was to raise $10,000, and it reached that by Tuesday morning.
ServiceMaster Stratos along with ServiceMaster Facilities Maintenance donated $5,000.
“We are servicing Shelby County Schools,” McCall said. “We want to provide a clean, healthy environment for the children to learn in. But if they can't come to school because it's too cold, and they don't have a coat, then that defeats the purpose.”
SCS leaders said the cold often keeps students at home because they don’t have proper winter gear to go outside. Operation Warms Hearts will continue into the winter.
New coats and winter gear can be dropped off at the Board of Education and monetary donations can be made online.
