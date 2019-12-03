SCS now accepting donations for Operation Warm Hearts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One way to give back this holiday season is by helping students in Shelby County Schools!
Tuesday is SCS’s 5th annual Operation Warm Hearts which helps provide coats for thousands of students in need. From 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until 6 p.m. you can drop off new coats, jackets, hats, gloves and scarves in front of the Board of Education.
Monetary donations are also being accepted.
Last year, donations totaled over $18,000! This year, the goal is to support even more students.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.