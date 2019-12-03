Shorthanded Grizzlies fall to Pacers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No Ja, no JV, no BC, no Slowmo. Try playing a game against the Indiana Pacers with those guys, Ja Morant, Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson out of your lineup.
That’s just what the Memphis Grizzlies had to do at FedexForum against a Pacer squad that whipped a full strength Memphis outfit last week in Indy.
The Griz hung in there through three as Jeran Jackson, Junior poured in a season high 31 points. He got help from new starter Solomon Hill with 22 points and 6 rebounds.
But, the Pacers depth, and 3 point shooting, eventually wore the Griz Down.
Pacers 16 to 38 Downtown. Indiana won it with a final score of 117-104.
The Grizzlies now hit the road for four games starting Wednesday in Chicago.
