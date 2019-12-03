St. Jude, MPD announce road closures ahead of marathon weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Memphis Marathon organizers and Memphis Police are discussing road closures and traffic flows for this weekend’s marathon.
The 26.2-mile marathon begins at 8 a.m. Saturday downtown and makes its way to midtown before concluding back downtown.
Traffic could get tricky for a good portion of Memphis as the Memphis Tigers take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl, leaving no room for runners to race across the field.
