St. Jude, MPD announce road closures ahead of marathon weekend
(Source: NBC12)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 3, 2019 at 11:17 AM CST - Updated December 3 at 11:32 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Memphis Marathon organizers and Memphis Police are discussing road closures and traffic flows for this weekend’s marathon.

The 26.2-mile marathon begins at 8 a.m. Saturday downtown and makes its way to midtown before concluding back downtown.

Traffic could get tricky for a good portion of Memphis as the Memphis Tigers take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl, leaving no room for runners to race across the field.

See the course map and complete list of closures here.

