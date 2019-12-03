Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder after firing shots near school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder after police say he fired shots into a vehicle in front of Northeast Prep Academy on Oct. 31.
Dorise Ayers, 22, allegedly fired shots following a car accident with three victims who were traveling on Mendenhall Road. According to the affidavit, Ayers got into an argument with the victims over who was at fault for the accident. He then went to his vehicle and began firing shots into the windshield.
Police say the shooting happened as children were being dropped off for school.
All three victims were able to identify Ayers in a lineup.
The 22-year-old is charged with attempted first-degree murder and reckless endangerment. His bond is set at $506,000.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.