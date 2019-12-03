2 Tigers earn AAC league honors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Tigers players received recognition for being the best at what they do in the American Athletic Conference for the final games of the regular season.
Chris Claybrooks is named the AAC Special Teams Player of the Week for his stellar work on the U of M kickoff return squad. The senior from Nashville returned the opening kick 94 yards for a touchdown to put Memphis on top early against the Bearcats.
Claybrooks finished the game with 126 yards on three kickoff returns, and adds six tackles and two pass breakups to the Tigers’ defensive effort.
Speaking of defense, Bryce Huff earns the American’s Defensive Player of the Week Honor. Huff had game highs of eight tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles to go with 3.5 tackles for loss as part of a defensive effort that held the Bearcats to seven second-half points.
Memphis and Cincinnati will do it again for the league championship, Saturday 2:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl.
