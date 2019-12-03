Tigers Norvell responds to coaching rumors

Norvell says, “The very first official visit I ever had, (as Memphis Head Coach four years ago) true story, I’m sitting in my office, and a young man goes, ‘coach I’m loving everything you’re telling me, but how long are you gonna be here?’ I said, ‘I just got here a week ago.’ That’s always going to be a part of the questions, speculation, and all of those things. I can tell you I’ve got one of the best jobs in the country.”