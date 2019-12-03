Tigers Norvell responds to coaching rumors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Head Coach Mike Norvell is the subject of all kinds of coaching rumors, not just here in the Mid-South, but for job openings around the country.
Being the head coach of the 16th ranked team in the country will do that for you. Norvell’s Tigers are 11 and 1, that’s the best record in U of M history. Plus, they’re heading to their third straight American Athletic Conference Title game.
It’s the first time that’s been done by anyone. For his part, Norvell, who followed Justin Fuente, who left Memphis for a power 5 job at Virginia Tech four years ago, says it’s par for the course with the U of M spot now a high profile position.
Norvell says, “The very first official visit I ever had, (as Memphis Head Coach four years ago) true story, I’m sitting in my office, and a young man goes, ‘coach I’m loving everything you’re telling me, but how long are you gonna be here?’ I said, ‘I just got here a week ago.’ That’s always going to be a part of the questions, speculation, and all of those things. I can tell you I’ve got one of the best jobs in the country.”
Whatever happens with Norvell’s future probably won’t be determined until after the championship game this weekend.
The #16 ranked Tigers host #21 Cincinnati Saturday, 2:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bowl.The game will be Televised Nationally on ABC.
