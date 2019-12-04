Breakdown: Why tropical activity may have been low in the Gulf of Mexico this season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hurricane season is coming to a close and it’s been an active and unusual season.
One thing you may have noticed is the lack of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean. There are no complaints here but you may be wondering why the lull?
The waters of the Gulf and western Atlantic were slightly warmer than average, which is a key ingredient for tropical development.
According to experts, the element that may have deterred tropical activity is drier air in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere.
Canes need warm water and moisture-laden air to grow. The dry air in the low and mid levels were observed frequently over a two-month period during hurricane season.
On top of that, researchers also found that there was a significant amount of vertical sheer in comparison to what we normally see.
Wind sheer is the turning of wind with height or wind changing direction with height. These two factors may explain why there was a lack of activity.
