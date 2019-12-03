Clouds finally clear out, but not for long

THIS WEEK: The day will start on a chilly note but plenty of sunshine and a light west wind will make for a warmer day tomorrow. Clouds will gradually increase Thursday along with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. A few showers are likely after midnight with lows falling into the mid to upper 40s. Isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible early Friday morning and then mostly cloudy and dry for the rest of the day with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.