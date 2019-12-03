Clouds finally clear out, but not for long

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: W 5 Low: 36
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: W 5 High: 60
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: 40 Low: Calm
THIS WEEK: The day will start on a chilly note but plenty of sunshine and a light west wind will make for a warmer day tomorrow. Clouds will gradually increase Thursday along with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. A few showers are likely after midnight with lows falling into the mid to upper 40s. Isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible early Friday morning and then mostly cloudy and dry for the rest of the day with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the ;mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 50s and falling through the day.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
