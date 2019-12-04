Former Germantown coach indicted for theft

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The former majorette coach at Germantown Middle School has been indicted on theft charges.
Vicki Anderson is accused of collecting $2,000 from a one-day summer camp at a local hotel, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. She is accused of stealing fees paid by students at a summer camp.
According to the comptroller’s office, Shelby County Schools didn’t know about the camp and Anderson wasn’t authorized to collect money from students.
Anderson was fired in May and indicted by a grand jury in November.
