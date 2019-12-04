Grizzlies’ Morant is NBA Rookie of the Month in the West

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies Point Guard Ja Morant is the NBA’s Western Conference Rookie of the Month.
The no. 2 overall pick is the top scorer among rookies, averaging 18.6 points per game.
He’s also number one in assists at 6′4.
Morant was shooting 45% from the floor, 41% from three before he was set down for the time being with back spasms.
Rookie Forward Brandon Clarke is also out week to week now with an aggravated oblique injury.
The Grizzlies play next at Chicago on Wednesday night.
