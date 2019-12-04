Hearing postponed for man charged in Lorenzen Wright’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in the murder of Memphis basketball great Lorenzen Wright will not know his trial date until next year.
There was a chance Billy Turner would get a trial date Wednesday, but his hearing was continued until Jan. 15. The judge said a trial date can be set once the defense and prosecution can coordinate schedules with their expert witnesses which likely will be by the next hearing.
Turner was charged with murder alongside Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra. She pleaded guilty to facilitation to murder this summer.
Wright's mother said she's willing to see Turner get less time than Sherra because she believes Sherra was the mastermind in her son's death.
“I’m not as mad at Billy,” Deborah Marion, Wright’s mother, said. “If Billy got like seven years I’d be like okay due to the fact if it wasn’t for Sherra I wouldn’t know Billy. There would be no Billy. Billy who?”
“We're gearing towards trial,” Turner’s lawyer John Keith Perry said. “That's how we feel. We have not had plea negotiations.”
Turner was originally supposed to go on trial in September, but new evidence given to the defense pushed the trial back.
