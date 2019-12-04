Holiday Food Drive wrapping up with hopes to impact Mid-South families in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today is the day! We’ve partnered with the Mid-South Food Bank for our 12th annual WMC Action News 5 Holiday Food Drive!
Today is your chance to help a Mid-South family in need this holiday season. We have crews at different locations throughout the Mid-South where you can go to donate.
- MIDTOWN Cash Saver 1620 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104
- SOUTH THIRD STREET Cash Saver 1977 S. 3rd St. Memphis, TN 38109
- WHITEHAVEN Cash Saver 4049 Elvis Presley Blvd. Memphis, TN 38116
- COLLIERVILLE Gateway 1964 W. Poplar Ave Memphis, TN
- BARTLETT Walmart 8400 US-64 TN 38133
- OLIVE BRANCH Malco- Paradiso 6430 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654
The Mid-South Food Bank serves 31 counties in our area and more than 400,000 people who are food insecure. Over the last decade plus, the holiday food drive has collected more than 1.5 million pounds of food.
The Mid-South Food Bank is able to stretch every dollar donated to about three meals for those in need. If you wish to contribute a donation, today is the last day!
