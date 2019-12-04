Man charged in the murder of Lorenzen Wright to appear in court after postponed trial date

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in the death of former Memphis Tiger and Grizzly Lorenzen Wright could find out when he’ll go to trial Wednesday morning.
Billy Turner was supposed to go on trial for murder in September, but new evidence handed over to the defense in this case pushed the trial back.
At this point a new trial date has not been set, but there's a possibility that date may be figured out today during Turner's next court appearance.
Turner was last in court in October for a status hearing.
During that appearance, the judge said it’s likely this case only needs one more status hearing, and then a trial date can be set. That last status hearing is today.
Turner was charged alongside Former NBA player and Memphis Tiger Lorenzen Wright’s ex wife Sherra Wright in his murder.
This summer Sherra Wright took a plea deal; she pleaded guilty to facilitation to murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
We’ve asked Turner’s lawyer several times if a plea deal is on the table for Turner, he says no options have been ruled out, but has not commented on if a plea deal has been offered.
However, he did say Turner will NOT plead guilty to anything dealing with the homicide of Lorenzen Wright. I'll be at Turner's court appearance later this morning.. and will have everything from it tonight on WMC Action News 5 and online.
