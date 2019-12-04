Memphis man sentenced to more than three decades for alleged bank robbery, carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 29-year-old Memphis man has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for a bank robbery and carjacking back in 2018.
According to the Department of Justice, evidence presented in court revealed Lorenzo Davis and two other males robbed a man at gunpoint. The men then walked the victim to an ATM two miles away and forced him to withdraw the remaining balance in his account.
The DOJ says the following day, Davis committed a carjacking after he allegedly shot a man in the neck and took his vehicle.
Following four-day trial, Davis was convicted of bank robbery, use of a firearm during a bank robbery, carjacking and being a felon in possession of a gun in both cases.
On Monday, Davis was sentenced to 31 years in federal prison with three years of supervised release.
