Memphis Police investigating a possible abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department needs your help. Investigators are trying to determine if an abduction actually happened. According to police, just before 6 o’clock Tuesday evening, officers responded to a possible child abduction call in the 5000 block of Airways.
When officers arrived, they were told a male got out of a black Nissan, picked up a child, who appeared to be a male about 12-years-old, put the boy in the car and drove off heading south on Airways.
Officials say officers did recover a backpack on the scene. The officers were able locate an address connected to the backpack. Officers went to that address and spoke to a man and his son. The son told police the backpack was his and that he was not the one seen on Airways, the male was able to corroborate that story.
At this point, police are unsure if an abduction took place, but they are asking for the public’s help. If you were in the area and saw anything suspects you are asked to call police immediately.
