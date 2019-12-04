No. 16 Tiger Football to avoid chippy rematch with Cincy for AAC crown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In a season full of big games, the biggest yet is the weekend for the 16th ranked Memphis Tigers Football team.
It’s the American Athletic Conference Championship Game against no. 21 Cincinnati.
The Tigers earned the right to play in the game for the third straight year after beating the Bearcats in a bruising battle last Saturday at the Liberty Bowl 34-24.
With the Cotton Bowl on the line for the winner, another slugfest against Cincy can’t turn into a back alley Brawl or the flags will fly an end the Cotton Bowl Dream.
“Well, we knew there was some chippiness there last Friday, and that’s what happens when you play with heightened excitement. Obviously there’s a lot at stake on Saturday, but we want to approach it no differently. I want my guys playing very physical, but with controlled aggression," Offensive Line Coach Ryan Silverfield.
“You know, there’s usually more arguments with families than strangers, you know? So, now that you get to see them again, there’s more of a connectivity there. So, we talk about that, making sure we play smart football,” added Defensive Coordinator Adam Fuller.
Kickoff for the AAC Championship is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
