No. 15 Tigers improve to 7-1 with win vs Bradley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 15th ranked Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball team puts its new national ranking to the test Tuesday night against the Bradley Braves at FedExForum.
The U of M is looking to keep the train rolling minus James Wiseman and Lester Quinones.
Bradley is looking to put a Top 20 feather in its cap.
Tigers start the game off by going to the hole early and often.
Damian Baugh gets the runner to drop to open the scoring.
Baugh trying a three next possession, Precious Achiuwa continues his strong rebounding of late for the stickback. Six points, 14 rebounds for Precious.
And Memphis turns defense into offense, Boogie Ellis the steal NO.
But D.J. Jeffries wad there for the put-back jam,10 and 9 for DJ.
Alex Lomax behind the back for Isaiah Maurice, who thinks about it, then buries the three.
Freshman Malcolm Dandridge, who missed most of the season recovering from a knee injury, gets his first points as a Tiger off the Offensive Glass.
Tigers by 10 at the Half, go on to win it by 15.
Final score.. 71-56.
Expect to hear post-game from the U of M Wednesday at 6 on WMC Action News 5.
