Push to increase MLGW rates fails

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A push to increase garbage collection fees in Memphis failed Tuesday night in city council.
City residents’ fees will remain the same, but city officials are concerned services might change.
“We just received a ‘no’ vote tonight, we're going to continue to work hard,” said Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen. “People should expect their trash to be picked up tomorrow and it'll be picked up next week and the week after that,”After the city council voted down an effort to raise trash pick-up fees to about 85 dollars more a year for most customers.
In April, the city announced an overhaul to the trash pickup system using 15 million dollars of council approved funds to create a solid waste division and add equipment and people to combat poor pickup service.
“And I do know that my staff and I appreciate not receiving so many calls about trash pick-up. We need it. We deserve it,” said City councilmember Patrice Robinson.
The city council will soon have to consider an electric, gas and water rate hike. Some council members thought raising garbage collection fees all at the same time might be too much.
McGowan says they will now consider other options, but without more cash customers may soon see a difference.“If we didn't get any rate increase, I would never suggest we continue with this same high level of service, something would have to give,” said McGowen
City council was supposed to vote on the proposed MLGW fee rate hike, but it was pushed back two weeks to the next council meeting.
