SCSO to partner with Lakeland’s Lake District

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced it will be partnering with Lakeland’s Lake District.
The Lake District is an upscale 160+ acre mixed-use community surrounding a 10-acre lake and waterways in Lakeland, Tennessee. The luxurious community will have five premier districts: Inline Retail District, Main Street District, Hotel District, Pad Sites & Office District, and the Residential District.
Phase 1 is slated to open in fall of 2020, and businesses will be opening for the 2020 holidays.
The SCSO Community Outreach office will open a satellite office in The Lake District in the fall of 2020.
The city of Lakeland is one of seven municipalities within Shelby County.
Lakeland, along with the town of Arlington and the unincorporated parts of the county, are the communities where the SCSO patrols.
