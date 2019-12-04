Slightly warmer but more clouds on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have sunshine this afternoon, which will help high temperatures climb to around 60 or so. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40. Winds calm.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although it will be cloudy all day tomorrow, high temperatures will still reach the lower 60s. A weak cold front will deliver rain Thursday night into early Friday morning. Showers will be scattered, so everyone will not get rain. We will see the rain moving east of the area by Friday afternoon and clouds will move out that night. Highs will go down slightly on Friday with temperatures in the mid 50s.
WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday with lows in 30s and 40s.
NEXT WEEK: A few showers will be possible both Monday and Tuesday next week. A cold front will also drop temperatures from the 60s Monday to the 40s and 50s Tuesday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.