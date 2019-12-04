Stax Music Academy to appear on ‘Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stax Music Academy announced Wednesday they will be the closing act on “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” starring hit TV show host Ellen DeGeneres.
The show is Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on WMC.
The academy is approaching its 20th anniversary and they have set a few more plans in motion.
Stax officials say Justin Timberlake has committed to returning to the music academy to help students throughout the year, and the organization set a goal to raise $1 million.
In October, Timberlake and Levi’s partnered to donate an estimated $200,000 song-writing lab to the academy.
Timberlake recently spoke with DeGeneres about the students at Stax. He will make an appearance on the Ellen’s giveaway show next week alone with special guests Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Teigen, Steph & Ayesha Curry and more.
