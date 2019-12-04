Stax Music Academy to appear on ‘Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways’

Stax Music Academy to appear on ‘Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways’
Donations will help support the Stax Music Academy.
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 4, 2019 at 11:13 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 11:39 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stax Music Academy announced Wednesday they will be the closing act on “Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways” starring hit TV show host Ellen DeGeneres.

The show is Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on WMC.

The academy is approaching its 20th anniversary and they have set a few more plans in motion.

WATCH: Stax Music Academy officials hold press conference to announce plans for next year's 20th anniversary

Posted by WMC Action News 5 on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Stax officials say Justin Timberlake has committed to returning to the music academy to help students throughout the year, and the organization set a goal to raise $1 million.

In October, Timberlake and Levi’s partnered to donate an estimated $200,000 song-writing lab to the academy.

GF Default - Justin Timberlake and Levi's donate state-of-the-art songwriting lab to Stax Music Academy
Timberlake recently spoke with DeGeneres about the students at Stax. He will make an appearance on the Ellen’s giveaway show next week alone with special guests Michelle Obama, Jennifer Aniston, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Michael B. Jordan, Jason Momoa, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Teigen, Steph & Ayesha Curry and more.

Justin Timberlake talks about 'Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways'

